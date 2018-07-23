Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,580,000. CI Global Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,259,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Atlassian by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,059,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,550,000 after acquiring an additional 689,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,846,000 after acquiring an additional 530,523 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Atlassian by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 147,636 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub cut Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atlassian from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of Atlassian opened at $67.87 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2,262.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 2.35. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $68.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $223.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.79 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

