Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atkore International Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.68. Atkore International Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Atkore International Group will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atkore International Group.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Atkore International Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atkore International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Atkore International Group opened at $22.68 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.94. Atkore International Group has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

In other news, VP James A. Mallak sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Patrick Williamson sold 118,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,499,937.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,618.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,366,405 shares of company stock valued at $147,453,571. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 46,993 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

