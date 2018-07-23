Asset Advisors Corp Sells 3,067 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (MCD)

Asset Advisors Corp trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 68,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 42.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 165,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16,737.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 350,987 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 140,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s opened at $157.97 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $146.84 and a twelve month high of $178.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 167.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $2,192,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $3,087,798.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.59.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

