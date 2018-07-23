Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 16,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $219,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $313,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.54, for a total transaction of $12,054,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,870,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $156,897.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,930 shares of company stock worth $33,663,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock opened at $121.26 on Monday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $88.83 and a 52-week high of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.67%.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.79.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

