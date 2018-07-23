Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.35 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 87.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197,079 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup opened at $86.55 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.34.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $136.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

