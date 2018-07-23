Ashland Global (ASH) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $82.48 and last traded at $82.26, with a volume of 38030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASH. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ashland Global from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ashland Global to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2,254.4% during the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.