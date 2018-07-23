Ashford (AINC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($3.52). The company had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.

Get Ashford alerts:

Shares of Ashford opened at $71.76 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ashford has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $111.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AINC shares. B. Riley set a $95.00 price target on Ashford and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.