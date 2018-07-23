ASGN (ASGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. ASGN has set its Q2 guidance at $1.01-1.08 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. ASGN had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $685.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ASGN to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $84.44 on Monday. ASGN has a 12-month low of $44.66 and a 12-month high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $169,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter T. Dameris sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $1,545,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,499,635.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 price objective on shares of ASGN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.