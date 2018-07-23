Ark Hits Market Cap of $132.40 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Ark has a total market cap of $132.40 million and $846,118.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00016486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Livecoin, Cryptomate and COSS. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00103393 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000701 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000451 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000340 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 135,287,054 coins and its circulating supply is 104,037,054 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Abucoins, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bit-Z, OKEx, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Bittrex, Binance and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

