Ardor Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002228 BTC on major exchanges including Vebitcoin, Poloniex, Bittrex and HitBTC. Ardor has a total market cap of $171.45 million and $6.12 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00088590 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009450 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00026091 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012098 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007524 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012788 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000321 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.