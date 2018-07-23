ArcticCoin (ARC) Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One ArcticCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and C-CEX. During the last seven days, ArcticCoin has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. ArcticCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00023541 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2016. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. The official website for ArcticCoin is arcticcoin.org . ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArcticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArcticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

