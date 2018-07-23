Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aratana Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.6128623632184 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Aratana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Aratana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aratana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

Shares of Aratana Therapeutics traded down $0.03, reaching $4.45, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 3,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,981. The company has a market cap of $209.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.89. Aratana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.97% and a negative net margin of 168.26%. equities analysts forecast that Aratana Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Steven St sold 11,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $57,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent Standridge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

