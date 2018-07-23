AquariusCoin (ARCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $318,290.00

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. AquariusCoin has a market cap of $318,290.00 and $104.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AquariusCoin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One AquariusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002235 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000747 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,863.80 or 2.69407000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00112546 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AquariusCoin Profile

AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 1,838,847 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com

Buying and Selling AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AquariusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

