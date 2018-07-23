Aptiv PLC (APTV) Holdings Lessened by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises approximately 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.33% of Aptiv worth $79,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 272.6% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv traded down $0.42, reaching $92.52, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,326. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $103.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 8.44%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $802,869.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.