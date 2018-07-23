Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,639 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 325,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after acquiring an additional 80,039 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 81.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,439,274 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,038,000 after acquiring an additional 646,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 58.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $65.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Applied Materials stock opened at $46.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

