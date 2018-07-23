Apple (AAPL) Given a $164.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.11.

AAPL stock opened at $191.44 on Friday. Apple has a 12 month low of $147.30 and a 12 month high of $194.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 38,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,748,771.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total transaction of $903,916.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,738 shares of company stock valued at $31,247,951 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Apple by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

