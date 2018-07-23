Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 73.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance opened at $18.84 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.51. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 42.65 and a quick ratio of 42.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.48%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CFO Jai Agarwal bought 3,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

