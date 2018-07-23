Aphelion (APH) Price Reaches $0.16

Aphelion (CURRENCY:APH) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Aphelion has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aphelion token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002101 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Aphelion has a total market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $239,322.00 worth of Aphelion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003778 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00434348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00156279 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00023813 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014987 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000924 BTC.

About Aphelion

Aphelion launched on November 14th, 2017. Aphelion’s total supply is 70,188,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,616,301 tokens. Aphelion’s official website is aphelion.org . The official message board for Aphelion is aphelion.org/blog.html . Aphelion’s official Twitter account is @apheliontoken . The Reddit community for Aphelion is /r/APH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aphelion

Aphelion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aphelion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aphelion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aphelion using one of the exchanges listed above.

