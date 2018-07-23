Apache Co. (APA) Position Raised by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,245 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Apache by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Apache by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Apache by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Apache by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 392,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 87,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Apache by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,490,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,144,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Apache stock opened at $44.38 on Monday. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.92, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Apache had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. Apache’s payout ratio is 416.67%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.35 per share, with a total value of $95,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Argus raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.19 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

