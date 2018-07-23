Apache (APA) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen set a $48.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of Apache traded down $0.03, reaching $44.35, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,856,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. Apache has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Apache had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Apache will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of Apache stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.35 per share, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 397,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after buying an additional 55,911 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth about $25,004,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 115,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

