Anthem Inc (ANTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.75 and the highest is $4.40. Anthem reported earnings per share of $3.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $15.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $15.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.26 to $18.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $22.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Anthem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.15.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total transaction of $231,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $13,334,666.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,159.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,421 shares of company stock valued at $13,798,767. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 884.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.87. The stock had a trading volume of 73,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,218. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. Anthem has a twelve month low of $179.40 and a twelve month high of $267.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

