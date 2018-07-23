Animecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (ANI)

Animecoin (CURRENCY:ANI) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Animecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Animecoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $987.00 worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Animecoin has traded 22% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000653 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011084 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Animecoin

ANI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. The official website for Animecoin is anime-coin.com . The Reddit community for Animecoin is /r/animecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @anicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Animecoin Coin Trading

Animecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Animecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Animecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

