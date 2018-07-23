Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.71). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.84.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.
