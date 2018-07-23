Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.71). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANIK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. First Analysis cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

