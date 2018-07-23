Analyzing Glaukos (GKOS) & 3M (MMM)

Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Glaukos alerts:

65.6% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Glaukos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of 3M shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Glaukos and 3M’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $159.25 million 9.23 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A 3M $31.66 billion 3.79 $4.86 billion $9.17 22.02

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Glaukos.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Glaukos and 3M, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 0 3 6 0 2.67 3M 4 5 7 0 2.19

Glaukos currently has a consensus price target of $41.14, indicating a potential downside of 2.25%. 3M has a consensus price target of $229.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.72%. Given 3M’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 3M is more favorable than Glaukos.

Risk and Volatility

Glaukos has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

3M pays an annual dividend of $5.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Glaukos does not pay a dividend. 3M pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 3M has increased its dividend for 59 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -2.25% 1.22% 1.05% 3M 12.83% 50.11% 15.99%

Summary

3M beats Glaukos on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. Its product pipeline also consists of iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product that is slightly wider than the iStent Inject and uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure; and iStent Infinite trabecular micro-bypass system, which is used as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma. Glaukos Corporation markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, transportation safety products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The company's Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The company's Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, and protective materials; and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. It serves automotive, electronics and automotive electrification, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.