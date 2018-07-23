Analyzing Collectors Universe (CLCT) and Visa (V)

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Collectors Universe and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collectors Universe 9.11% 41.38% 20.32% Visa 48.18% 33.90% 13.93%

Collectors Universe has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Collectors Universe and Visa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collectors Universe $70.16 million 1.77 $8.50 million N/A N/A Visa $18.36 billion 15.59 $6.70 billion $3.48 40.24

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Collectors Universe.

Dividends

Collectors Universe pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Visa pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Visa pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Visa has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Collectors Universe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Collectors Universe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Collectors Universe and Visa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collectors Universe 0 0 0 0 N/A Visa 0 2 27 0 2.93

Visa has a consensus price target of $143.86, indicating a potential upside of 2.73%. Given Visa’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than Collectors Universe.

Summary

Visa beats Collectors Universe on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. The company also offers gateway services for merchants to accept, process, and reconcile payments; manage fraud; and safeguard payment security online, as well as processing services for participating issuers of visa debit, prepaid, and ATM payment products. In addition, it provides digital products, including Visa Checkout that offers consumers an expedited, and secure payment experience for online transactions; and Visa Direct, a push payment product platform, that allows businesses, governments, and consumers to use the Visa network to transfer funds from an originating account to another via a debit, prepaid, or credit card number, as well as Visa token service that replaces the card account numbers from the transaction with a token. Further the company offers corporate (travel) and purchasing card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

