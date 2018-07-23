Analyzing BCB Bancorp (BCBP) and OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: BCBP) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. BCB Bancorp pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 13.86% 9.48% 0.75% OceanFirst Financial 15.23% 9.04% 1.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BCB Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $85.05 million 2.67 $9.98 million $0.92 16.41 OceanFirst Financial $215.90 million 6.76 $42.47 million $1.70 17.82

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BCB Bancorp. BCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OceanFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BCB Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 OceanFirst Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00

BCB Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.96%. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus target price of $33.17, indicating a potential upside of 9.28%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than BCB Bancorp.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats BCB Bancorp on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, demand and NOW accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. BCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. The company operates through an administrative/branch office located in Toms River, New Jersey; and 45 additional branch offices and 3 deposit production facilities in central and southern New Jersey, as well as operates a wealth management office in Ocean County, and commercial loan production offices in the Philadelphia area and Atlantic, Cape May, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Toms River, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.