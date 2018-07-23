Analyzing Bancolombia (CIB) & DNB ASA/S (DNHBY)

Bancolombia (NYSE: CIB) and DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bancolombia and DNB ASA/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancolombia 1 6 0 0 1.86 DNB ASA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bancolombia currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.00%. Given Bancolombia’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bancolombia is more favorable than DNB ASA/S.

Volatility & Risk

Bancolombia has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB ASA/S has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. DNB ASA/S pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Bancolombia pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DNB ASA/S pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Bancolombia and DNB ASA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancolombia 10.99% 9.08% 1.05% DNB ASA/S 32.86% 10.83% 0.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Bancolombia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DNB ASA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bancolombia and DNB ASA/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancolombia $5.76 billion 2.00 $784.50 million $3.64 13.13 DNB ASA/S $8.42 billion 3.77 $2.64 billion $1.55 12.57

DNB ASA/S has higher revenue and earnings than Bancolombia. DNB ASA/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancolombia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DNB ASA/S beats Bancolombia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, such as futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and bancassurance and insurance services. Further, the company provides investment banking services, such as corporate and project financial advisory, underwriting services, capital market services, and private equity management services; and trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody services, and corporate trust. Additionally, it offers loan management, transportation, car rental, advertising and marketing, and real estate brokerage services; and is involved in outsourcing activities. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 1,274 branches. It also operates 5,418 automatic teller machines; and 226 kiosks. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

DNB ASA/S Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. It operates through Personal customers, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Corporates and International Customers, Trading, and Traditional Pension Products segments. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services. It also provides various cards; a range of insurance products comprising car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance for cats and dogs; and pension plans. In addition, the company offers investment banking advisory and financing services, such as mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt capital markets for corporations and private equity firms; and foreign exchange and treasury, cash management, research, commodities, equities, corporate finance, interest rates, securities, real estate broking, and Internet and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. The company distributes its products and services through its distribution network comprising branches, telephone banking, digital banking, and real estate broking, as well as external channels, such as post offices, and in-store postal and banking outlets. DNB ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

