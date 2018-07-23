Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Comerica (CMA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Comerica (NYSE: CMA):

7/20/2018 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/18/2018 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry year to date. This is backed by the company's impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s second-quarter 2018 earnings reflected high revenues, lower expenses, increase in loan balances and improved credit metrics. Comerica’s future prospects look promising as it has improvised the financial targets for revenues and efficiency initiatives. It expects to deliver annual pre-tax income of about $270 million by the year-end 2018 through GEAR Up initiatives. Also, the company’s steady capital-deployment activities continue to enhance investors’ confidence. Though escalating expenses and substantial exposure to commercial loans remain major concerns, lower tax rates, expected easing of regulations and rising interest rates are likely to support Comerica's top line.”

7/17/2018 – Comerica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $106.00.

7/17/2018 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/27/2018 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry over the past six months. This is backed by the company's impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. Comerica’s future prospects look promising as it improvised the financial targets for revenues and efficiency initiatives. It expects to deliver annual pre-tax income of about $270 million by the year-end 2018 through GEAR Up initiatives. Also, its steady capital deployment activities continue to enhance investors’ confidence. Though, escalating expenses and substantial exposure to commercial loans remain major concerns, lower tax rates and rising interest rates are likely to support Comerica's top line. Recently, following the Fed interest rate hike, the company has increased its lending rate to 5%.”

6/19/2018 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry over the past six months. This is backed by the company's impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. Comerica’s future prospects look promising as it improvised the financial targets for revenues and efficiency initiatives. It expects to deliver annual pre-tax income of about $270 million by the year-end 2018 through GEAR Up initiatives. Also, its steady capital deployment activities continue to enhance investors’ confidence. Though, escalating expenses and substantial exposure to commercial loans remain major concerns, lower tax rates and rising interest rates are likely to support Comerica's top line. Recently, following the Fed interest rate hike, the company has increased its lending rate to 5%.”

6/14/2018 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $96.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2018 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry over the past six months. This is backed by the company's impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. Comerica’s future prospects look promising as it improvised the financial targets for revenues and efficiency initiatives. It expects to deliver annual pre-tax income of about $270 million by the year-end 2018 through GEAR Up initiatives. Also, its steady capital deployment activities continue to enhance investors’ confidence. Further, lower tax rates and rising interest rates are likely to support Comerica's top line. However, escalating expenses and substantial exposure to commercial loans remain major concerns.”

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $95.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,463. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Comerica by 47.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

