Analysts Set TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Target Price at $49.33

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 17,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $967,545.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,727,724.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $1,649,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,581. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 2.47. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.55 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 83.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

