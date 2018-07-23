Analysts Set Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) Price Target at $48.14

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TVTY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Chardan Capital raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $34.70 on Friday. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donato Tramuto sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

