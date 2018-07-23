Analysts Set Plexus Corp. (PLXS) PT at $60.75

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLXS. ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $112,518.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $587,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Drury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $293,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Plexus by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 52,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

PLXS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.12. 2,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.86. Plexus has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $66.78.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $726.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.08 million. Plexus had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

