Analysts Set Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Target Price at $10.75

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

MBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the second quarter worth $135,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the first quarter worth $797,000.

Shares of MBT opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 45.69%. equities research analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

