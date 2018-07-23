Analysts Set Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (LILA) PT at $24.75

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (NASDAQ:LILA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Get Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A alerts:

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A opened at $19.49 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $909.90 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $56,628.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A during the first quarter valued at $320,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A during the first quarter valued at $1,037,000. Richmond Hill Investment Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A during the first quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,068 shares during the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.