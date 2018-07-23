Analysts Set Expectations for Textron Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Textron in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “$66.44” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of TXT opened at $66.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.91. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Textron by 446.3% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,034,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after purchasing an additional 844,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,225,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,757,000 after purchasing an additional 374,087 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,501,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,929,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frank T. Connor sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $5,039,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,724 shares in the company, valued at $12,202,674.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $738,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,050,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,225 shares of company stock worth $15,754,504. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.27%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.