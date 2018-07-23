Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for L3 Technologies (LLL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of L3 Technologies (NYSE: LLL) recently:

7/17/2018 – L3 Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $229.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “L3 Technologies enjoys a leading position in defense electronics, communications and ISR markets. Apart from generating substantial organic revenue growth, thanks to its varied product range, L3 Technologies also gains from inorganic growth. It also follows a disciplined divestment strategy to efficiently focus on its core operations. L3 Technologies’ strong balance sheet provides financial flexibility in matters of incremental dividends, ongoing share repurchases and earnings accretive acquisitions. The company continues to witness strong growth in commercial aviation market. The mature markets of North America and Europe continue to recapitalize their fleet, while the rest of the world, comprising Asia and the Middle East, registered robust growth. However, high interest rate leads the company to bear high interest expenses which in turn may put weigh on its bottom line. Further, it also underperformed the industry in the last one year.”

7/15/2018 – L3 Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “L3 Technologies enjoys a leading position in defense electronics, communications and ISR markets. Apart from generating substantial organic revenue growth, thanks to its varied product range, L3 Technologies also gains from inorganic growth. It also follows a disciplined divestment strategy to efficiently focus on its core operations. L3 Technologies’ strong balance sheet provides financial flexibility in matters of incremental dividends, ongoing share repurchases and earnings accretive acquisitions. However, high interest rate leads the company to bear high interest expenses which in turn may put weigh on its bottom line. he company faces interest rate risk owing to variable rate debt and to new debt financing needed to fund capital requirements, including innovation of new products, acquisition as well as expansion of operations. Further, it underperformed its industry in the last one year.”

7/12/2018 – L3 Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/11/2018 – L3 Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2018 – L3 Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2018 – L3 Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:LLL traded down $3.22 on Monday, hitting $200.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,694. L3 Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $172.59 and a 1 year high of $218.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that L3 Technologies Inc will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.78%.

In other news, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total value of $7,391,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3 Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in L3 Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in L3 Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in L3 Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 110.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

