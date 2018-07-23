Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Echostar (SATS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Echostar (NASDAQ: SATS) recently:

7/21/2018 – Echostar was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/12/2018 – Echostar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

7/10/2018 – Echostar was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/7/2018 – Echostar was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/27/2018 – Echostar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

5/31/2018 – Echostar was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

SATS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.35. 171,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,442. Echostar Co. has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Echostar had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $501.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Echostar Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Echostar news, Director Anthony M. Federico sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $222,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,151.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Echostar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Echostar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Echostar by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Echostar by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Echostar by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 77,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

