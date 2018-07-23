Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hancock Whitney Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report released on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Curtiss expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HWC. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

HWC opened at $51.65 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at about $22,729,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at about $20,333,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at about $17,375,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at about $9,543,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at about $3,363,000.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

