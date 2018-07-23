Analysts Expect Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.67. Quanta Services reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $73,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $435,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 51,906 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Quanta Services by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 89,002 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 345,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Quanta Services by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 29,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 87,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,294. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

