Analysts Expect Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.09. Hartford Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hartford Financial Services Group.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

Shares of HIG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,283,459.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,503.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 11,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $600,546.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,609.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $3,266,719 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,243,000 after buying an additional 106,420 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 59,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 424,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,872,000 after buying an additional 107,994 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

