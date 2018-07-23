Analysts Expect Flex Ltd (FLEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) will report sales of $6.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.50 billion. Flex reported sales of $6.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $28.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.88 billion to $28.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.80 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $29.39 billion to $30.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Flex had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLEX. TheStreet cut Flex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 308,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,595. Flex has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In related news, insider Paul Humphries sold 9,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $137,702.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas Britt sold 56,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $851,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,286 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Flex by 1,472.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 376,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 352,834 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Flex by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 291,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 75,120 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Flex in the first quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Flex by 240.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

