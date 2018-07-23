Analysts Expect Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) to Post $0.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.89. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

FBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In related news, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $104,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,061.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 8,000,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $270,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,009,000 shares of company stock worth $270,874,010. Insiders own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp traded down $0.04, reaching $33.40, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 5,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.21. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $40.06.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

