Analysts Expect Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Bancorpsouth Bank reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $214.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on BXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Hovde Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the first quarter valued at about $16,539,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 178,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,402,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,010,000 after acquiring an additional 151,482 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the first quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Finally, Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the first quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank traded up $0.45, hitting $34.35, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 24,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,767. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

