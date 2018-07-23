Analysts Anticipate Quintana Energy Services Inc (QES) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quintana Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quintana Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quintana Energy Services.

Get Quintana Energy Services alerts:

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $141.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.50 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on QES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quintana Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

NYSE:QES opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $241.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.00. Quintana Energy Services has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quintana Energy Services (QES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quintana Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quintana Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.