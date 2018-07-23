Analysts Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.58. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.57 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.83%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.22.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.21. The company had a trading volume of 629,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $122.11 and a one year high of $157.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Marcello Bottoli purchased 920 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.25 per share, for a total transaction of $117,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,836.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 95,192 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.89 per share, with a total value of $12,269,296.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,495,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,285,296.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,031,124 shares of company stock valued at $258,087,180 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.4% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 14,000,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,735,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,403 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 994,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,277,000 after acquiring an additional 260,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,533,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,939,000 after acquiring an additional 161,663 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 62.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after acquiring an additional 114,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $8,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

