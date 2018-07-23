Analysts Anticipate Curis, Inc. (CRIS) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Curis reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Curis.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 247.46% and a negative net margin of 472.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Curis to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Curis traded up $0.04, hitting $1.77, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 111,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,210. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.29. Curis has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $11.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,719,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 223,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 1,341.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,149,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,725 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at about $1,907,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 104.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,913,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 976,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 2,389.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.