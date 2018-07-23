Analysts Anticipate Cision Ltd (CISN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) to report sales of $181.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cision’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.09 million and the highest is $182.22 million. Cision posted sales of $157.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cision will report full-year sales of $729.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $728.00 million to $733.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $761.33 million per share, with estimates ranging from $757.55 million to $765.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cision.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CISN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cision in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cision in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Cision in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cision has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 244,755 shares of Cision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $3,536,709.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Ein sold 110,140 shares of Cision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,591,523.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cision by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cision by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cision in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Cision opened at $16.50 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of -0.04. Cision has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

