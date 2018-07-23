Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Holdings Boosted by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices traded up $0.01, hitting $97.81, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 160,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,490. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $103.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $116.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $869,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,230,432 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

