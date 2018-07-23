Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Shares Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,115 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Anadarko Petroleum accounts for 1.8% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APC. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 33,039 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 9.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 40,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.8% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 44,804 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Anadarko Petroleum traded up $0.42, hitting $71.37, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 143,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Anadarko Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 12th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.