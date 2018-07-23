Amphenol Co. (APH) Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 2.9% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Amphenol worth $46,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,963,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,891,716,000 after acquiring an additional 844,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,546,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,013,000 after acquiring an additional 198,094 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,585,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,433,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 8,640.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,433,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,269 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $146,813,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $88.17. 456,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,557. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.88.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

