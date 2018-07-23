AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,189 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,583,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,894,000 after acquiring an additional 53,960 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2,251.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 720,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 689,527 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 1,104.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 590,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 541,275 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 513,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,504 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 400,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 77,932 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.35. 331,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.26 million, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $577.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.90 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 50,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Rogers sold 4,501 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $136,155.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

